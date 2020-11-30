An illustration of the proposed Ilupeju Gardens in Lagos



Lagos-based real estate development and lifestyle group – Design Union Limited, has begun development of Ilupeju Gardens, a fully serviced estate in the heart of Lagos Mainland.

The project is being developed in conjunction with the Lagos State Government through its agency, the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), designed for busy executives and modern families.

Beyond the greenery and great health benefits, Ilupeju Gardens is an exclusive kind of apartment complex, driving a new renaissance in Lagos.

The project enjoys a good location that is easily accessible to the local and International Airports, Lagos Island and the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway among other institutional places.

The estate comprises 202 units of affordable luxury accommodation of various house types including one, two and three bedroom apartments as well as four bedroom maisonette and one bedroom penthouses.

The units are distinguished by their popular indigenous names – Nike for the one bedroom penthouse, Dapo for the two – bedroom apartment, Sabo for the one bed Apartment, Tito for the three-bedroom apartment and Toby for the exclusive four – bedroom maisonette.

The apartments are housed in three types of mid-rise blocks. Each unit has designated parking and staff quarters within the estate. Kharis Engineering Services Limited is the sub-contractor for the project. A major selling point of the estate is the deliberate recourse to nature with an expansive private green park planted with 50 Neem Dogonyaro trees, reputed to be the largest in a gated community in the country.

The trees will cause a greenhouse effect, reduce air pollution and improve the quality of oxygen taken in by the residents.



Ilupeju Gardens recreational facilities include a basketball court, football field and a swimming pool. Other features in the estate are 24-hour power and water supply as well as CCTV and uniformed security presence.

The building materials are of the best quality and the finishing is guaranteed to stand the test of time. Furthermore, there is guaranteed replacement of defective materials within one year of completion and handover of a unit.

The project offers convenient payment plans with easy access to mortgage facility from the developers’ financial institutions at good rates. Units attract prices from N26 million upwards.