The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) will on Thursday, December 3, hold its 14th annual town hall meeting on security with the governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos by 12:30p.m.

The theme of the town hall meeting is: ‘Lagos security: Resilience in the face of adversity,’ where the governor will share his administration’s policies as regards security in the state, especially in the aftermath of the violence perpetuated by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests last month.

Also at the meeting, the Executive Security/CEO of fund, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, will render an account of the fund’s stewardship, while the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, will give a report on the activities of the command, including their challenges and achievements in the year under review.

Though attendance at the event will be strictly by invitation in adherence to COVID-19 protocols, citizens and other stakeholders can join the conversation on Facebook live and Instagram live on @followlasg, @followlsstf and @pulsenigeria247 and on Twitter with the hashtag #SecureLagos.

According to Balogun, “this is an important security stakeholders meeting which should be of interest to all residents and organizations in Lagos, especially as the year has been very challenging for all of us. Therefore, your participation and contributions through our social media handles towards making Lagos safer would be highly appreciated.”