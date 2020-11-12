(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 12, 2020 Spain’s coach Luis Enrique attends a press conference at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kiev on the eve of the UEFA Nations League football match between Ukraine and Spain. – Spain will face the Netherlands in a friendly football match on November 11, 2020. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)



Spain coach Luis Enrique has called up Getafe defender Marc Cucurella for the first time after Jose Luis Gaya suffered a head injury in the draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Cucurella could now feature in Spain’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Switzerland on Saturday and Germany three days later.

The former Barcelona player, who can play left wing or left back, has been promoted from the Under-21s while Gaya remains in the squad while undergoing treatment.

He needed stitches to a cut above his left eye after a collision with Dutch defender Hans Hateboer.

“A blow to the head is always worrying,” said Luis Enrique after the friendly, which finished 1-1 in Amsterdam with Donny van de Beek equalising for the Dutch after Sergio Canales had scored for Spain.