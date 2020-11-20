Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Sani Lulu is among the top VIP guests that will attend the final of the 8th edition of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup to be held in Ilorin today.

Other VIP guest expected are Churchill Oliseh, the President of FC Ebedei of Sagamu and elder brother of former Super Eagles coach and captain, Sunday Oliseh.

Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club Rev. Samuel Ikpea who donated a giant trophy and medals to the nation’s first pre-season tourney is also among top football personalities for the epic final.

Chairman Kwara State Football Association, Malam Idris Musa Abdullah Thuraya, Secretary NPFL Club Owners Association, Alloy Chukwuemeka, Vice Chairman Gombe United, Alhaji Abubakar Abubakar, Chairman Kwara United Kumbi Titiloye, are among other dignitaries that are expected to grace the finals.

The 10-day football fiesta will come to an end today as Gombe United will lock horns with ABS FC for the nation’s prestigious pre-season crown at the Kwara State Sports Complex in Ilorin.

General Coordinator of the tourney, Tunde Shamsudeen said all teams that participated in the tourney benefited from the platform provided them to prepare for the new season, as it offered teams to have a first-hand assessment of their old and new players and also the strength and weakness of their squads.

Individual awards will also be presented to top players and team who distinguished themselves in the tournament.