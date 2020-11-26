Colorful floats, a huge turkey and spectacular costumes brought some holiday cheer to New York City Wednesday as performers pre-taped this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The iconic event, usually watched in person by hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lining the streets of Manhattan and by Americans nationwide on their television screens, looks a little different this year due to the pandemic.

Instead of drawing in the crowds from far and wide to its live performances, the 94th annual parade has been taped over the course of three days to be aired on NBC and Telemundo Thursday morning.

But, despite a pared-down, pre-recorded version of years gone by, a sneaky glimpse of Wednesday’s filming in Manhattan showed that viewers will not be disappointed.

A marching band rehearses along 34th Street during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Performers in huge headdresses and brightly colored outfits walk off the set after filming the 2020 parade

Outside Macy’s on 34th Street stretched a vibrant green mural reading ‘The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’ while the giant Thanksgiving turkey looked down from its perch above the entrance to the flagship store.

Entertainers celebrating the famous Coney Island beach were seen waiting along the sidewalk for their turn to perform in creations ranging from a lobster suit to a mermaid sitting on top of a fish float.

Another performer was seen walking off the set in a huge, flamboyant green butterfly creation, while many matched their coronavirus face masks to their colorful outfits.

Americans can expect to see and hear performances from two marching bands when they tune in tomorrow, with one group seen dressed head to toe in white suits while the other all sported blue wigs and clothing while playing the drums in the street.

Organizers of New York City’s annual parade vowed that the show must still go on this year, planning the scaled-back, safe version of this year’s event.

In a normal year, the celebration takes between 8,000 and 10,000 people – from marching bands to float handlers to dancers – to stage the parade, which runs from West 77th Street and Central Park West to 34th Street and Broadway in Manhattan.

But this year just 960 performers and staffers are involved in the parade.

A marching band sporting blue wigs and clothing played the drums in the street outside the flagship store

A mermaid and fish float is wheeled along the street during the pre-recording of the 94th Thanksgiving Day Parade

A dancer in a yellow creation warms up along 34th Street while waiting to perform during Wednesday’s pre-taping

A performer in stilts walks off the set during the filming ahead of the parade’s broadcast Thursday morning

Performers on a float inspired by Coney Island match their coronavirus face masks to their colorful outfits

Covered head to toe in clue, these performers waited their turn to perform out front of the iconic department store

As well as no in-person viewing of the parade, the parade route has been slashed from its usual 2.5-mile route to just a one-block area encompassing West 34th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues and the NYPD has positioned officers and shuttered surrounding streets to prevent crowds gathering to try and catch a peek as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Several measures have been put in place to ensure workers and performers are kept safe including COVID-19 testing and wellness checks before they are allowed into the parade area.

The number of balloons and floats has also been pared back with 12 instead of the usual 16 giant balloons, and 18 instead of 26 parade floats.

However what is still going ahead promises to delight viewers tuning in on the morning of the Thanksgiving holiday from their homes.

There will be Broadway performances by the casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and the Times of the Temptations – with actors and dancers returning to the stage for the first time in months.

Feathers, jewels and sequins adorn one performer’s incredible green and gold creation as viewers are in for a visual treat Thursday morning

A huge band played in the street Wednesday during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

People try to catch a glimpse of the pre-taping of the show, using their smartphones to try to capture a picture

The NYPD has positioned officers and shuttered surrounding streets to prevent crowds gathering to try and catch a peek of the parade

Pedestrians walk past black curtains along 34th Street meant to block the view of the pre-taping

An inflated turkey is seen behind black mesh meant to block the view. Instead of drawing in the crowds from far and wide to its live performances, the 94th annual parade has been taped over the course of three days and will be aired Thursday

A television cameraman films the performances along 34th street Wednesday. Organizers of New York City’s annual parade vowed to ensure the show goes on this year, planning the scaled-back, safe version of this year’s event

The show will also include celebrity appearances, performances by the Rockettes, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Pokémon fans are also in for a treat with a troupe of dancing Pikachus deliver an ‘electrifying performance’ in the parade in addition to the iconic giant Pikachu balloon soaring among the skyscrapers of Manhattan.

The show will also include an appearance by a ballerina from the New York City Ballet who will dance as the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker show, a holiday classic, which has been canceled entirely this season.

The parade will also include performances by talent that was supposed to perform at the canceled St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Pride March, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade and the West Indian American Day Carnival Association.

It will be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker and includes a slew of celebrity appearances, as usual, including names like Jimmy Fallon and The Roots; Karol G; Tori Kelly; Patti LaBelle; Ella Mai; Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier; Lauren Alaina; Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus; Ally Brooke; Sofia Carson; CNCO; the cast of Muppets of Sesame Street; Leslie Odom Jr.; Keke Palmer; Dolly Parton; Pentatonix; Bebe Rexha; Jordin Sparks; Sebastián Yatra; and Brett Young.