The African Judo Union (AJU) has awarded the 2020 African Judo Championships hosting rights to Madagascar.

The decision to award the 41st edition of the competition, scheduled for December 17 to 20 in Antananarivo, was reached at a steering committee meeting by the AJU.

A statement released by the union revealed that the African Championships for cadets and juniors, as well as kata events, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Lagos To Auction 44 Cars Seized From Traffic Violators

“These following decisions have been taken to ensure health and security of our athletes in these difficult times,” it said.

In a video conference, AJU President Habib Sissoko, explained that the health and safety of the athletes were the most important things.

He added that the union was taking note of the second wave of COVID-19 in Europe, which has impacted many events on the continent.

Sissoko stated that hosting the championships was important due to the event contributing towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which have been postponed to next year because of the virus.

Gold medallists will be awarded 700 qualifying points at the African Championships.

The President of the Malagasy Judo Federation, Siteny Randrianasolo-Niaiko, who is also the chairman of the AJU, affirmed that the hosts would ensure the tournament was safe for athletes and activities would be done in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.