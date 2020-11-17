By Bashir Bello

The Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Barrister Segun Awolowo has on Tuesday decried how a lot of Made-in-Nigeria products were rejected in the global market as a result of inadequate packaging and labeling.

Awolowo stated this during a one day training for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises on Packaging for exportable products held in Kano.

The Executive Director said the international market which is competitive in nature only welcome products of high quality with relevant certifications and quality packaging that is environmentally friendly.

According to him, “Packaging is an essential component of product development in terms of quality/standard and market promotion. It is needless to point out that a good quality product without efficient packaging and labeling is as good as a bad product.

“Packaging and labeling is also a key factor that determines the sustainability of products in the foreign market.

“Internationally, Nigerian products meant for the export market are faced with inadequate packaging and labeling which has caused a lot of product rejection in the global market.

“The problem of quality, standard, certification and appropriate packaging for Made-in-Nigeria products destined for export has been an issue due to lack of awareness. In fact the international market in its competitive nature will only welcome products of high quality with relevant certifications and quality packaging that is environmentally friendly. In most cases, packaging has often been approached from the view point of providing safety for the product only thereby neglecting the other qualities such as the esthetics and design nature of the packaging itself.

“The market world has changed systematical giving more preference to products with good packaging system/certifications and edging out producers without certification on their products from the global market gradually.

“It is in recognition of the above that informed the Council efforts to support MSMEs. We are equally conducting training on export business through Zero to Export, export clinic and training on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Good Storage Practices (GSP). We are determined to ensure that value addition is critical to our non-oil export of Nigeria.

“Participants are therefore enjoined to ensure their Company is export ready by registering with NEPC, enthrone good Manufacturing Practices and Good Storage Practices. Furthermore, Packaging and Labeling must be taken into consideration while developing products and services for both domestic and export markets,” Barr. Awolowo however stated.

