Raymond Mordi

RESIDENTS of Magodo Phase 2 GRA, Shangisha, a suburb of Lagos, has appealed to the Lagos State Government to intervene to prevent them from losing their properties to land grabbers who are bent on taking the laws in their hands in a matter that is pending in court.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, the Chairman of the Magodo Residents Association (MRA), Bajo Osinubi said a group of thugs accompanied by the police on Tuesday invaded the estate and attempted to illegally take over some properties. The chairman said the association was aware that the thugs were acting on behalf of a certain family who had earlier obtained a judgment in court against the Lagos State Government.

He said the Supreme Court judgment asked the government to allocate 548 plots of land to the family within the state and that it never mentioned Magodo, which has been fully allotted and fully built.

“It is pertinent to also inform the public that the writ of execution obtained by a certain family has been challenged in court and same has been set aside by Justice R.I.B. Adebiyi of the High Court of Lagos State.”

He said the association is calling on the government to prevent any family from illegaly taking over their properties.