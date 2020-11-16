World News Maia Sandu Wins Moldova Presidential Election Over Putin-Backed Rival By Andrew E. Kramer 13 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 3 Maia Sandu, who has called for closer ties with the European Union, will become the country’s first female leader. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments