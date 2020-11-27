The 2020 Mailafiya Peace and Unity Grassroots Football Competition has started in earnest at Daddare town of Obi Local Government of Nassarawa State in North Central Nigeria.

The tournament which is its 4th edition is organised and sponsored by the Head Of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Kaduna unit , CSP Yakubu Mailafiya Agabi will feature 16 grassroots football clubs across Nassarawa South Senatorial District of the State.

Sponsor of the tournament, CSP Yakubu Mailafiya Agabi said the sole aim of the tournament was to engage the youth and foster unity among them in the zone and state.

In the opening match of the tournament, Chokali FC the defending champions defeated Greater Tomorrow FC 2-1 in a fierce encounter.

The final of the tournament is slated for the 26th. of December, 2020 at Government Secondary School, Daddare, Obi Local Area Of Nassarawa State.