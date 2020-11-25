Abdulrasheed Maina

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A cousin to former pension boss, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, Mallam Aliyu Maina, has called on the erstwhile chairman of the pension reform task team to submit himself for continuation of trial so that the current national embarrassment faced by Senator Ali Ndume is smothered before it gets out of hand.

Senator Ali Ndume has been remanded in Kuje prison for failing to bring Mr. Maina who was supposed to appear in court on Monday

In an interview, Mallam Aliyu Maina, a first cousin to Maina, said Senator Ndume had staked so much on behalf of Mr. Maina, and it’s sad to see that he is now paying the price for helping a fellow constituent.

He therefore called on Mr. Maina to save the situation, avert further damages to his case, and make himself available so that the matter can be taken to it’s logical conclusion.

” I have talked to Senator Ndume and some of his aides a number of occasions and I assured them that Maina would be available in court as soon as he recovers, but sadly, he never did. I have not set my eyes on him for over three months now as he has virtually avoided everybody.”

Aliyu therefore appealed to Maina to come out and face his trial.

Vanguard News Nigeria