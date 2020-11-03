Prof. Peter Nnanna Chukwudi Umeadi is the immediate past Chief Judge of Anambra State and a former president of the World Association of Judges, under the auspices of the World Jurists Association (WJA). He is currently a visiting Law professor at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus. Umeadi recently declared his intention to contest election in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives’ Grand Alliance (APGA). Legal Editor JOHN AUSTIN UNACHUKWU met him.

Congratulations on completing your service at the Anambra State Judiciary from which you recently retired as a Chief Judge. You had what could be described as a successful law practice in Lagos as a lawyer. Why did you choose to leave the Bar for the Bench?

There is an allure which the Bar has that makes it difficult to be abandoned. Perhaps that explains why persons who have retired in their chosen careers go back to studying Law and be called to the Bar. I graduated with LL. B (Hons) from the University of Nigeria (UNN) Enugu Campus in1979. I attended the Nigerian Law School in Lagos and was called to the Bar in 1980. I served in the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) from 1980 to 1981 in Lagos State. Then it was time to delve into the practice of Law itself. I chose to remain in Lagos after my NYSC.

Why?

My classmate at the university and Law School and my friend Chukwudum Ikeazor thought of something which could be helpful. His father Chief Chimezie Ikeazor (SAN) of blessed memory had a law office at Abibu Oki Street on Lagos Island. Chukwudum took me there on the third floor and put me into that law office. He had interests other than litigation which he left to pursue.

What was that?

He eventually joined the British Police Force like his grandfather who was a Commissioner of Police in the colonial era in the Eastern Region of Nigeria. He is an author. I found myself ensconced in the heart of Lagos in an opportune office space to practise my law. It was too good to be true. I started immediately, printing my visiting card with the existing telephone in the office. My business of law practice had started. It lasted for some months before the bubble burst.

How did that happen?

The landlords of the premises came to repossess their space when the term expired because Chief Ikeazor had since stopped using the office. That was how I left the office. Later I was told of a senior lawyer who needed a junior lawyer to work with on an associate basis. That suited me and I applied and behold, in a twist of fate, the senior lawyer – the Late Chief B.I.D Ezeogu of blessed memory of B.I.D Ezeogu and Associates – had taken up the same office space at Abibu Oki Street, Lagos. I was to work with him from October 1981 until December 1981. He was genial and accommodating and I sat back to learn the ropes. However, my past stay in the same office would come up to bring me unmerited troubles.

In what way?

My principal was using the same phone number which late Chief Ikeazor (SAN) used, which my friend Chukwudum Ikeazor transferred to me and which I printed on my call cards. Quite often my erstwhile clients would call and when my principal picked the phone which was on his table, they would ask of my humble self as the owner of the number. My principal considered it impudent of me to give out his phone number as mine and bring him disturbances. I was in a dilemma because I had distributed many of my cards and there was no way I could stop the calls.

So, what happened?

In chastising me, he told me how much he paid for the office. He had been very nice to me. He had taken me to the Ritz Hotel across Broad Street, for lunch in the best traditions of the Bar, on occasions when I had impressed him with how I handled what he assigned to me to do. I decided not to complicate things by reminding him that I was in the office before he took it up and set my mind to leave his law office in December 1981. He was such a nice man as he tried to make me not leave early before Christmas, when I informed him, as according to him, that is when juniors should stay and get whatever briefs could come their way.

Did you stay back?

Well, before Christmas 1981 I left Lagos and returned to my dear mother of blessed memory at Aba. In February 1982 I was well rested and I set to return once more to Lagos to engage my fortunes and see what was in store for me. My family already made arrangements as to where I would stay from where I would hit the streets again to search for work. On the day of my departure through Port Harcourt airport, I met Jude Idigbe, my classmate from C.K.C Onitsha and my senior at the Bar by one year. I had not seen him since we left the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus. We embraced and in our talk I learnt he was in Port Harcourt to do a court matter. I told him how I made a retreat from Lagos to gather myself. How having rested I was returning to Lagos to see what nature had in store for me. He told me he was working in the chambers of the late Chief Rotimi Williams (SAN), the doyen of the Nigerian Bar. He further told me that the chambers had vacancies and that if I was interested he could get me to come for the interview sometime in March 1982. I signified interest immediately and he promised to do as we talked and we dispersed. I was taken to work as a junior counsel in the chambers of Chief Rotimi Williams (SAN). There I remained from March 1982 to December 1983. That would earn me the membership of the prestigious BLACK TABLE. With all modesty I would describe that opportunity as being at the tower of legal practice in Nigeria. Chief Williams was a humane person, passionate with his vocation as a lawyer, and a man full of charity and compassion. Nature had also endowed him with wisdom, discernment, family both nuclear and extended and allowed him a happy long life to which was added opulence. I left the chambers of Chief Williams and returned to Onitsha where I set up my law firm of Peter Umeadi and Co. on Oguta Road, Onitsha.

I was in the same premises with late Humphrey Egwuatu, late Ndidi Chinwuba, Chief Clement C. Mbadinuju (Odera) who later became the Governor of Anambra State and Jide Okorji, P.A. Afuba who later became Attorney-General of Anambra State on two occasions and also Commissioner for Lands was there and Hon. Linda Ikpeazu, member, House of Representative later had her constituency office in the same building. I was the first lawyer to set up office in that building. I returned to Lagos again in March 1992 and I set up office at Wilmer Street, Ilupeju, courtesy of my good friend, the late Fide Onyekwelu and later I moved to 94, Obafemi Awolowo Road, Ikeja.

How did you become a judge?

In 1997, by the intervention of my uncle and mentor Chief Philip Ezebilo Umeadi (SAN) of blessed memory, I was sworn in as a judge of the High Court of Anambra State on January 14, 1997. I started with the Bar and ended up on the Bench. The Bench is the pinnacle of the career in the legal profession. I enjoyed work at the Bar of which I had the privilege to be exposed to different facets of endeavour. When I had the opportunity to move up to the Bench I took it gladly. It represents the completion of the cycle of my career as a legal practitioner for which achievement I count as providential grace.

Looking back on your career at the Bench, would you say that you had a fulfilled professional experience?

Yes, I had a fulfilled career at the Bench. I was told by a former Chief Registrar in the old Anambra State, who later became a judge of High Court of Anambra State, that I was the youngest person to be made a Judge in the Eastern Region at the time. It became evident, as soon after my appointment the scramble for the younger lawyers to get on the Bench started. With all modesty, my litigation and solicitors works at the Bar prepared me for my work on the Bench. It did not however save me from the baptism of fire which I went through on my first day of sitting on the Bench at High Court Nnewi.

What happened?

One had to transform to the new mind set about work on the Bench which ought to centre on dispensing justice to all manner of men without fear or favour, ill will or affection. It was the duty of the Judge to listen to the argument on the matter before him from all the facts and, hopefully, come to a reasonable decision based on the law. There is a penchant in our Nigerian psyche where everyone expects to win and is hard put to accept defeat. However, the truism is that from the onset some facts have more weight than others, and if things were properly considered some matters ought not progress to litigation at all, those matters should have been resolved through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism where available. The sad fact sometimes is that notwithstanding the weak facts of a case, parties prefer to proceed on to protracted litigation and when they lose they blame everyone else except themselves. The Emeritus Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Obiora Nwazota of blessed memory would always remind us Judges that the Bench is not a place where you come to be popular. It is all about doing the right thing at all times. I would say with modesty that I held to those tenets in all my time on the Bench.

Finally, you joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) last year. Tell us about that.

Yes, I joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). In Nigeria participation in politics is hinged on political parties as there is no room for independent candidates. Any person wishing to contest for any political position could only do so by joining any of the registered political parties.

Why did you decide to go into lecturing after retiring from the Bench?

It is said that when one retires and goes to sleep, the brain goes to sleep and one dies. It is recommended that on retirement one engages with something to keep up the pace of work he was used to even if on a milder tone. Section 6 (3), (4) and (5) of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 (as amended) stipulate thus “(3) A judicial officer who has retired shall not practise as an advocate in any court of law or judicial tribunal in Nigeria. (4) A judicial officer who has retired shall not sign pleading in any court (5) A judicial officer who has retired may continue to use the word “Justice” as part of his name.” The provisions are clear. In the area of law practice a retired judge may set up only a consultancy on legal matters and his name would not appear in any of the work he does. I applied to the Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus, my alma mater, for a space to assist in lecturing at the Law Faculty. That move was warmly received and it was a pleasant surprise to me when I received a contract appointment from the university as a Visiting Professor in the Faculty of Law. I resumed work on March 27, 2019. I was posted to the Department of Private Law. My Head of Department posted me to teach legal clinic and Moot Practice. I have specifically taken up the now rechristened “Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2007 reflected through case law” which I discuss the 56 Sections therein. What I do is that I search for case law which have treated the 56 sections of Rules spread in A,B,C,D,E,F,G chapters. I give credit to my LawPavilion Prime App which allows me to work and search out the matching legal authorities. My Head of Department hopes that the lessons notes should be put in a print form. I have so far taught two classes in two semesters. We stopped in February 2020 when ASUU strike erupted again. Thereafter COVID-19 lockdown took over and nine months since we have been at home. The students are well behaved. My first lecture on Legal Ethics was at the Justice Mary Peter Odili Auditorium at UNEC at which many classes were allowed to attend. Over 250 students were seated. On that day, in my one-hour lecture there was pin drop silence.

How does this feel?

That impressed me a great deal. I would say that the serenity of a court room is one of the aspects of my work in the Judiciary that I miss. I must confess that when I began to take single classes after that first lecture, the classroom noises and murmurs returned and these could be distracting. Again in that regard I have quickly adjusted. The pole position of a judge, nay Chief Judge, is gone. This is a citadel of learning; all things should be clearly explained and understood. The real aspect is that as a teacher it is your duty to make yourself understood. Albert Einstein said that “if you can’t explain it simply, you do not understand it well enough.”

In the Department of Private law, we have also improved on our capacity to teach moot court practice by assembling the needed books and materials. Many other members of staff have been engaged in that respect.

What has been the effect of that on the students’ performance?

Recently, our students attended the L’ avocat 3.0. Brief Writing and Mooting Competition 2019 organised by Kayode Eso Chambers, University of Lagos. The University of Nigeria clinched two of the three prizes. Kudos to our Head of Department and Director of UNN Law Clinic, Dr. T.O. Umahi. I have also been nominated as a member of the Board of Editorial Advisers of the Faculty of Law of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.