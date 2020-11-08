Kehinde Oluleye

HAIR trends come and go very quickly. It can be difficult to keep up with the latest looks without spending every waking moment in the salon. However, one style keeps popping up on the hair circuit this season and that is the puffball ponytail.

This hairstyle, which is also known as the bubble ponytail, has become incredibly popular pushing competitors to the back seat. Women of all ages and races are sporting it. The good thing about this style is that it adds pizzazz to most fashion styles without forcing you to spend a fortune.

Whether you just want to glam up your look or striving for that celebrity look, a puffball ponytail can help you along.