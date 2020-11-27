FILE PHOTO: The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier looks on as he addresses the European Economic and Social Committee, at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will return to London on Friday to pursue face-to-face trade talks, in what he described as the last chance for a deal.

Explaining that he was no longer self-isolating after a Covid-19 case on his team, Barnier confirmed he was returning to meet his British counterpart David Frost for weekend talks.

The UK leaves Europe’s trade and customs area in five weeks but talks on a follow-on agreement are still stalled over fishing rights and fair trade rules.

In a tweet, Barnier warned that the “same significant divergences persist” before he briefed a meeting of EU envoys carrying the same downbeat message.

“We are not far from the take it or leave it moment,” Barnier told ambassadors from member states, according to a European source familiar with the closed-door meeting.

Without a change of heart from London, “reaching a deal will be all but impossible,” another diplomat reported Barnier as saying.

In London, Frost — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lead Brexit negotiator — was similarly cautious about chances for a breakthrough.

“Some people are asking me why we are still talking,” he tweeted.

“My answer is that it’s my job to do my utmost to see if the conditions for a deal exist. It is late but a deal is still possible, and I will continue to talk until it’s clear that it isn’t.”

He added: “But for a deal to be possible it must fully respect UK sovereignty. That is not just a word, it has practical consequences.”

These conditions, he said, include UK control of its fishing waters and limits on state subsidies for both sides.

Sources said EU ambassadors urged Barnier to update the EU’s “no-deal” contingency measures, with scenes of backed up lorries at the UK border points widely expected if talks fail.

In London, Johnson said it was up to the Europeans to make the move and claimed that Britain was quite ready if talks collapsed.

The “likelihood of a deal is very much determined by our friends and partners in the EU,” he told reporters.

“Everybody’s working very hard, but clearly there are substantial and important differences to be bridged, but we’re getting on with it,” he said.

– UK ‘needs deal more’ –



Johnson has been resisting signing up to the EU’s vision of a post-Brexit “level playing field”, with punishing trade penalties if either side diverges from agreed standards.

He has also balked at giving EU fishing boats access to British waters, in one of the most sensitive and still unresolved issues over the eight months of talks.

Barnier was expected to brief fishing ministers from the countries most affected by the issue, before heading to the British capital.

If a deal cannot be signed and ratified by December 31, cross-Channel trade will face a tariff barrier and businesses on both sides — but especially Britain — will suffer.

The talks have already pushed on much longer than expected and time is running out for ratification of any deal by the European Parliament by the end of the year.

Members of the European Parliament, who will also confer with Barnier on Friday, have expressed frustration with the delays and may have to ratify a deal between Christmas and the New Year.

Despite the urgency, France on Thursday warned that the EU must not be “intimidated” by Britain’s refusal to compromise or lose its resolve in the final stretch.

“The British need an agreement more than we do. Europeans must be convinced of this, and convinced of their strength in these negotiations,” France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune said.