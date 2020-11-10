Daily News

Makinde, Akeredolu praise minister

Our Reporter

OYO State Governor Seyi  Makinde  and his Ondo state counterpart,  Rotimi Akeredolu, have commended the efforts of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare,  in  adressing the  problems  of youth unemployment, which led to the recent endsars protests  across the country.

Speaking during the meeting of South West Governors, Ministers and traditional  rulers with the Chief of  Staff to the President  Professor  Ibrahim Agboola Gambari in Lagos, Makinde said: “Although we do not belong to the same party, but the issue of youth unemployment which led to the recent endsars protests affects all of us.

“We must  therefore look at youth unemployment in the land  with a bid to seeking  final solution .There is hunger and anger in the land. We must breach the trust deficit  between  the leaders and the citizens. The Minister of Youth and Sports Development  Mr. Sunday Dare  has  mentioned all that is being  done to create opportunities  for the youths which is indeed commendable. We must rally round  to end this problem so that it does not consume us. Whatever  affects the youths, affects us all.”

Akeredolu  said: “Events  of the last few weeks have shown us what the youths  can do. What started  as a peaceful protect resulted into so much destruction. The Minister  of Youth and Sports Development  has enumerated  most of the things government  has done to adress the grievances  of the youths.  Alot still needs to be done . We must find roles for the youths  so that  we can live in peace and love.”

The  Alafin  of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, said: “The Minister  is addressing  the issues  raised by the youths, but the problems  are quite complex. We must address  fundamental  issue of unemployment  before we can have lasting peace.

