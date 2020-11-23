By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday presented a budget proposal of N266.6 billion to the Oyo State House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

The ceremony which held at the state House of Assembly, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan had in attendance, top government functionaries, members of the state assembly, community leaders, traditional rulers trade groups among others.

Presenting the budget, tagged: “Budget of Continued Consolidation,” the Governor said the sum of N56 billion representing 21 percent is allocated to education while a sum of N46 billion (17.2 percent) is proposed for infrastructural development.

For the establishment of primary health centres across the 351 wards in the state, a sum of N13.2 billion representing 4.9 percent for health is allocated.

While declaring that 50.2 per cent was achieved in the outgoing fiscal year, Makinde stated that the state aims to achieve 70 per cent in 2021 fiscal.