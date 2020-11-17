Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to seek justice with the recent move being assembling top notch Malawi lawyers to fight his extradication to avoid being sent to face trial in South Africa.

Nyasa Times has confirmation from Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo that the ECG leader has appointed prominent private practice lawyer Lusungu Gondwe from Ritz Attorneys at Law as lead lawyers, Noel Chalamanda from Knight and Knight and Bright Theu from Nicholls and Brookes as the legal team in a long-shot strategy

The team will work with Bushiri’s South African lawyers to solidify his quest for justice in the current continued debacle of cases on his head.

Bushiri, a prophet known for his “miracles” and wildly extravagant lifestyle, was granted bail in South Africa where he lives, in a case of alleged fraud and money laundering. He is co-accused along with his wife, Mary Bushiri.

And following his exit to his native country, Malawi, in breach of strict bail conditions, South Africa has since issued an arrest warrant for a controversial millionaire preacher, Katlego Mogale, acting spokeswoman for the elite police unit known as the Hawks, confirmed in a statement.

The couple’s bail has also been cancelled and they will each forfeit the 200,000 rand ($13,000) they had individually posted.

South Africa has since initiated a process to extradite them from Malawi.

But Bushiri is determined to put a fight against his extradition as he claims had fled South Africa as he feared for his life and that he would not get a fair trial.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera’s special aide on youth, Lucius Banda, a well-known musician-cum-politician, has taken to social media to show support to the prophet.

Banda posted on Facebook: “I pray for you and your family Papa. Unlike Simon Peter to Jesus, no amount of trouble ion your shoukder shall make me pretend not to be your friend.

“In a time like this very few people bother to hear our side of the story. I have been there seen it all. As for me, I believe in leaving it in God’s hands cause He only is the best judge of all matters. ..”

There was also support from member of parliament from People’s Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda, Ackson Kalaile Banda who posted a message of support to the preacher who has investments in the mining, telecommunications and luxury sectors.

Qatar-based Malawian trained lawyer Timothy Nundwe also commented on his Facebook page: “The Malawian cashgate crook (Limumba Karim) was partying in RSA after skipping bail. Some of you were quiet. Don’t scream too much [on] Bushiri.”

Karim died last week with Zimbabwean socialite Ginimbi in a fatal accident in Harare.

