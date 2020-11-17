Daily News

Mali declares three days of national mourning for former leader

Mali will observe three days of national mourning from Monday, following the death of former President Amadou Toumani Touré.

During the period, flags will fly at half-mast on all public buildings and edifices.

According to a statement by the Grand Chancellor of National Orders, a funeral procession will be organised on Monday on some roads in Bamako in honour of Touré, who ruled Mali from 2002 to 2012.

A wake will also be held from Monday to Tuesday, the day of his official funeral, at the military engineer’s place of arms in Bamako.

He died on November 10 in Istanbul, Turkey, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

(PANA/NAN)

