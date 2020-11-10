President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said Mamman Daura is misunderstood by many in the country.
According to a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari disclosed this while felicitating with Daura on the occasion of his 81st birthday.
To the President, Daura is “a dedicated public servant, consummate administrator, and one of our worthiest gentlemen who is widely misunderstood by so many.”
“Mamman Daura is a thoroughbred public administrator with an all-rounded knowledge and experience in life and government.”
President Buhari believes that “it is impossible to sit down with Daura without gaining from his vast experience, knowledge, and wisdom,” noting that his “unappreciated virtues are his humility, compassion, and zeal to provide mentoring to many who are privileged to be with him or close to him.”
See Full Statement Here:
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
PRESIDENT BUHARI SALUTES MAMMAN DAURA AT 81, SAYS HE’S AMONG OUR WORTHIEST GENTLEMEN
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Malam Mamman Daura on the occasion of his 81st birthday, describing him as “a dedicated public servant, consummate administrator, and one of our worthiest gentlemen who is widely misunderstood by so many.”
The President said on the occasion that “Mamman Daura is a thoroughbred public administrator with an all-rounded knowledge and experience in life and government.”
According to President Buhari, “it’s impossible to sit down with Daura without gaining from his vast experience, knowledge, and wisdom.”
The President noted that “among Daura’s unappreciated virtues are his humility, compassion and zeal to provide mentoring to many who are privileged to be with him or close to him.”
President Buhari, who also described Daura as “a veteran of Nigeria’s political history and active participant in its development,” said that “the revered journalist and public administrator is needlessly misunderstood.”
He added that “Daura’s experience is not unusual because many great men are not appreciated, which stems from the cynical obsession of many of his critics.”
President Buhari advised Nigerians “to be just and fair-minded in the assessment of public figures like Mamman Daura whose contributions to the development of the country overshadow perceived flaws.”
“As you celebrate the ripe age of 81, may Allah bless you with better health and longer life in the service of Nigeria and mankind. You are a fountain of inspiration and an inexhaustible reservoir of knowledge. We are proud of your invaluable support.
“I wish you more abundant blessings from God. Happy birthday,” the President told the elder statesman.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
November 10, 2020
Comments