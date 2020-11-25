By Luke Kenton For Dailymail.com

Published: 02:11 EST, 25 November 2020 | Updated: 02:51 EST, 25 November 2020

A man has been killed and a woman was wounded in New York City after a knife-wielding assailant stabbed them during an argument as they sat in an SUV along a Bronx Street.

The fatal incident unfolded on East 149th Street near Morris Avenue in Mott Haven at about 4:30pm Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said one of the victims, a 38-year-old man, suffered three stab wounds to the chest. He was rushed to the nearby Lincoln Hospital in a critical condition but died shortly after arriving.

The second victim, a 41-year-old woman, was also rushed to Lincoln having suffered a slash wound to her forearm. She was listed in a stable condition and was expected to survive, police said.

Surveillance footage obtained by DailyMail.com showed the male victim, who hasn’t been publicly named, sitting down on the sidewalk shortly after the attack took place, before collapsing.

The fatal incident unfolded on East 149th Street near Morris Avenue in Mott Haven at about 4:30pm as the victims were sat in an SUV (shown above, with a pool of blood and a discarded shoe shown at the foot of the door)

The male victim, who is black, is seen staggering out of the road and onto sidewalk, with his jacket and sweatpants drenched in blood.

A bystander is seen racing to the man’s aid and placing him into the recovery position as loses consciousness.

A woman, who appears to be visibly upset, can be seen approaching the man in the video.

A group of police officers then haul the man into the back of a patrol car as a crowd on bystanders watch on.

Police have not yet provided any information about the suspect, or speculated on what a possible motive for the stabbing attack may have been.

However, additional surveillance footage obtained by the NY Daily News shows the victims’ SUV double-parked on E.149th Street, as the suspect approaches the car.

The man was rushed by police to the nearby Lincoln Hospital in a critical condition but died shortly after arriving

Police are investigating what ignited the argument. The names of the victims have not been released

Police have not yet provided any information about the suspect, or speculated on what a possible motive for the stabbing attack may have been

It’s currently unclear which of the victims was driving the car when the incident took place

The suspect can be seen arguing with the passenger for a little over a minute, according to the outlet, before walking around the driver’s side, opening the door and then stabbing the driver.

When the passenger’s door opens, the suspect runs around the car and then jumps in the vehicle, hanging on as it drives forward.

It’s currently unclear which of the victims was driving the car when the incident took place.

An employee of a nearby story, Yaxiri Mejia, told the Daily News that she saw the attacked and the slain man arguing moments earlier outside a nearby liquor store.

‘They were arguing and cursing at each other, yelling ‘stupid’, “mother****r”, stuff like that,’ she said.

Police are investigating what ignited the argument. The suspect remains at large.