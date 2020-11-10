By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:03 EST, 9 November 2020 | Updated: 01:48 EST, 10 November 2020

Surveillance video has captured the horrifying moment a man was stabbed multiple times in the face overnight in Harlem.

The incident occurred around 1am early on Monday morning, at the intersection of Second Avenue and East 108th Street.

The 40-year-old victim was stabbed at least eight times – two of the punctures appeared to impact the man in the face in video published by the the New York Post.

The attacker is seen grabbing the victim by his sweatshirt with his left hand while swinging away with a knife with his right hand.

The victim eventually fends off his attacked and flees the scene with his hands on his head. The attacker also managed to escape.

A 17-year-old was arrested afterwards and charged with attempted murder, robbery, and possession of a weapon, the Post reports.

The stabbing happened in Harlem, at the intersection of 108th Street and Second Avenue

The 40-year-old man was listed in stable condition at Harlem Hospital after the attack.

The overnight stabbing caps off a violent weekend of knife attacks in the Manhattan neighborhood.

The New York Post reports a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Harlem on Saturday afternoon in broad daylight at 596 Lenox Avenue. He was also taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police are reportedly looking for three men who escaped the scene in a white sedan.

New York City is suffering under a wave of violent crime in 2020.

This year, more than 1,600 people have been shot in New York City – more than double the number for the entirety of last year, which was 772.

‘This is not what we in the field would say is ‘a spike in crime,” former NYPD Crime Analyst Christopher Herrmann, told Insider earlier this month.

‘We’re in uncharted waters.’

While NYPD statistic show that murder rates for the month of October were down 2 percent when compared to the same month last year, the overall homicide rate for 2020 is up 37 percent.

Other instances of crime also remained stubbornly high in November.

Assaults were up 2 percent, burglaries were up 32 percent and grand larceny auto crimes were up by a whopping 79 percent.

According to New York City’s official crime statistics, there have been 17,332 felony assaults reported in the city this year, 1.9 percent behind the pace of last year’s felony assaults through November 1.