Man, 53, jumps to his death from a Manhattan skyscraper that is home to JPMorgan offices

  • The 53-year-old man jumped from a 32-floor skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan on Monday morning
  • Police responding to a 911 call found the man’s body on a 10th floor balcony at 390 Madison Avenue just after 10am 
  • Authorities say the man was dead when they arrived and that they believe he jumped to his death 
  • Police were unable to immediately confirm if the man was an office worker
  • The skyscraper is home to tenants including JP Morgan who lease 16 of the building’s 32 floors 

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

A 53-year-old man has been found dead after jumping from a 32-floor skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. 

Police responding to a 911 call found the man’s body on a 10th floor balcony at 390 Madison Avenue just after 10am on Monday.

Authorities say the man was dead when they arrived and that they believe he jumped to his death.

Police responding to a 911 call found the man’s body on a 10th floor balcony at 390 Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan (above) just after 10am on Monday

The man’s injuries were consistent with falling from a high position, authorities say.  

They were unable to confirm if the man was an office worker.  

The skyscraper is home to tenants including JPMorgan. The banking giant currently leases 16 of the skyscraper’s 23 floors. 

It is not clear how many of the building’s tenants have returned to the office amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

