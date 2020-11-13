By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigeria Police, Bauchi State Command has arrested a 55 years old Shu’ibu Abdullahi who was accused of defiling an eight years old boy through the anus.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Ahmed Wakil, the culprit was caught in the act when he lured the minor behind a multipurpose indoor sports hall in Bauchi metropolis.

The PPRO disclosed this and other arrests on Friday in a press statement he shared with Vanguard.

“On 09/11/2020 at about 0940hrs, one Fatima Garba ‘f’ aged 40yrs of Unguwan Shekal came to Area Command and reported one Shu’ibu Abdullahi ‘m’ aged 55yrs of Anguwan Dawaki Bauchi that some months back he lured her son, one Sani Umar (not real name) ‘m’ aged 8yrs of Shekal Bauchi, Bauchi L.G.A and forcefully had unlawful sexual inter-course with him through his anus at multipurpose hall located opposite Wunti market after which he give the victim his sperm to lick.

“On receipt of the complaint, a team of policemen were drafted to the scene both victim and suspect were taken to Hospital for medical examination.

“During interrogation the suspect confessed to have committed the crime. Investigation is in progress, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution,” he said.

Moreover, the Police Command also arrested suspects in connection with the gruesome killing of Hamza Usman, and other heinous crime such as; armed robbery, a criminal conspiracy among others.

“On the 11/11/2020 about 2145hrs, a distress call received from a good Samaritan revealed that one Hamza Usman ‘m’ aged 23yrs of Anguwar Mahaukata Bauchi went to his girlfriend house by name Ramlat Shehu (not real name) ‘f’ aged 15yrs of same address where he was attacked and stabbed on his chest by one Kabiru Ahmed ‘m’ aged 18yrs of Karofi. As a result of the bleeding, he was rushed to the Hospital for medical examination where the doctor certified him dead. On receipt of the information, a team of policemen were drafted to the scene, the principal suspect Kabiru Ahmed was arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned two others accomplice Abdul (Walplay) and waleed (Bandi) now at large. Effort is on top gear to arrest the remaining fleeing suspects. Furthermore, CP directed that the case to transferred to SCID for discreet investigation,” he noted.

“On the 08/11/2020 at about 2000hrs information received from a good Samaritan revealed that, one Bello Abdullahi Ibrahim AKA Dogo a Habitual armed robber ‘m’ aged 23yrs, Sam’ana Idris ‘m’ aged 40yrs and Nuhu Ahmadu ‘m’ aged 76yrs criminally conspired among themselves, armed with cutlasses, stick and torch lamp blocked Katsinawa road Polchi villages bush route where they attacked one Idris Shua’ibu ‘m’ of Katsinawa village Tafawa Balewa L.G.A, Bauchi State and robbed him of his Jincheng AX 100 motorcycle valued at eighty thousand naira (N 80,000) and a bag of raw unprocessed rice valued at fourteen thousand naira (N14,000).

“Investigation is on-going after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria