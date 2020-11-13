James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 70-year-old man, Hunsu Sunday for allegedly defiling his 15 years old granddaughter (name withheld) and subsequently impregnating her.

The command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the old man was on the 10th of November, 2020.

He said, “the suspect was apprehended following a complain lodged at Ado-Odo Divisional headquarters by the aunty of the victim who reported that the victim has been living with her grandfather since the demise of her mother”.

“She stated further that the victim came to inform her that her grandfather has been abusing her sexually for quite some time and she has been having strange feelings on her recently”.

“Upon the complaint, the DPO Ado-Odo, SP Michael Arowojeun detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy old man was arrested”.

“On interrogation, he confessed having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter but claimed that he didn’t know that the victim is pregnant”, Oyeyemi said.

He added that the victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

