Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A middle-aged man, Sunday Odinaka has allegedly abandoned his nursing wife, Mrs. Evlyn Odinaka, at a private hospital in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra state, where she delivered a set of triplets.

The man, a native of Ubaraekwem in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, reportedly fled his No. 153b Obodoukwu road residence to an unknown destination following his inability to afford the hospital’s medical bills.

The Nation gathered that prior to the arrival of the triplets, two boys and a girl; the couple already had four kids and were compelled to withdraw them from school due to financial predicaments.

Narrating her ordeal to newsmen on Thursday from her hospital bed, Mrs. Odinaka, a petty trader, said the husband who had expected only a baby from the pregnancy, had pleaded with the doctor to allow him to look for the sum of N450, 000 given to him, but was yet to return two weeks after.

She said, “Before I gave birth to the triplets, there was nothing in the house to eat. I sell sachet water and my husband has no job, sometimes he will do menial work from which we eat.

“We have been living from hand to mouth until the arrival of the triplets and the trouble became worse. My husband has been complaining about how to afford the hospital bill even before I gave birth believing I will deliver just one baby.

“But on seeing three of them, coupled with the already four kids that are not adequately fed, he abandoned us up to two weeks now. Worse still, he has no phone to call him with.

“I’m sure the N450, 000 bill he was asked to pay at the hospital due to complication I had was the major reason my husband abandoned us.”

The nursing mother further disclosed that her daughter who she usually sends home to get hot water for bathing the triplets said she has not set her eyes on her father.

“My daughter said that somebody told her that her father swore never to return until he was sure the hospital bill was settled.

While revealing that she had been able to raise about N50,000 from friends and well-wishers, the victim appealed to the wife of the state Governor, Chief Ebelechukwu Obiano, to come to her rescue.

“Before my husband fled, he submitted a petition to the office of the first Lady and Commissioner for Women and Children Welfare that I gave birth to triplets and needed help, but no response. That may be part of the frustration that made him to flee,” she added.

Reacting, Anambra state chairman, Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme said the family was in dire need of financial assistance not only for offsetting the hospital bill but feeding the babies.

He also appealed for the engagement of the husband with a meaningful job to enable him to fends for his family.