By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:04 EST, 4 November 2020 | Updated: 14:13 EST, 4 November 2020

Bladen Tisdell, 32, has been charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 years old, and disorderly conduct involving a 69-year-old Trump supporter

A 32-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested on Election Day for allegedly assaulting a voter more than twice his age who was holding a pro-President Donald Trump sign outside a polling station.

Bladen Tisdell, of Cotuit, was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 years old, and disorderly conduct.

According to police, officers were called to the Precinct 5 polling place at the Osterville Fire Station at around 2pm for a report of a fight, reported Cape Cod Times.

By the time they arrived, the alleged assailant had driven away in a pickup truck, but police interviewed the victim, who was identified only as a 69-year-old resident on Barnstable.

The man told them that he was outside the polling place holding a ‘Trump 2020’ campaign sign when a bearded stranger, later identified as Tisdell, began yelling at him from his truck.

Tisdell allegedly attacked the elderly man holding a ‘Trump 2020’ sign outside the Precinct 5 polling place at the Osterville Fire Station in Massachusetts on Election Day

Tisdell was later arrested at a market after the victim identified him to the police as his attacker

The victim said Tisdell then emerged from his vehicle, grabbed his sign and hurled it on the ground.

The confrontation took an even more violent turn when Tisdell allegedly grabbed the senior citizen and shook him before shoving him backward.

The Trump supporter was not injured and refused medical attention.

Two witnesses, including the victim’s wife, confirmed the details of the scuffle to the police.

Officers eventually tracked down Tisdell’s black pickup track to Fancy’s Market in Osterville and detained him.

The 32-year-old was placed under arrest after the victim was brought to the market and identified him to the police as his attacker.

Tisdell was released from jail on his own recognizance pending his arraignment on that was scheduled for Wednesday.