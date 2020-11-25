A Nigerian blogger, Kosi Ogo has taken to social media to accuse recently married Nollywood Star, Williams Uchemba of being a homosexual.

Williams and his bride, Brunella Oscar, recently got married in luxurious and star studded church and traditional wedding ceremonies which took place last week and two weeks ago respectively.

Ugo took to his Facebook page on Tuesday and alleged that Williams is gay and he does not understand “why a man who is strictly into men would pick one innocent woman and marry”.

In a now-deleted post, the blogger said, just like Nollywood actor, Ken Erics, that Uchemba’s marriage is dead on arrival, furthermore, he added that anyone who is ignorant of Williams being Gay ”is late to the party”.

Nevertheless, reports have it that the blogger temporarily deactivated his Facebook account when Nigerians began trooping to his page to drag him.

Ugo wrote on Facebook, “What I can never bring myself to understand is why a man who is strictly into men will go and pick one innocent woman and marry, for what bikonu?

“It’s better your wife deals with a side chick than to deal with a side cock; where she wan start? This Uche Williams marriage is dead on arrival. It’s only a matter of time his wife will come out crying like that of Ken Eric’s.

“By the way, if you don’t know that Uche is gay, you’re very late to the party.”

Reactions have trailed the allegation, while some ‘nodded’ in affirmation, others discarded it as being false.

