By Adebisi Onanuga

One man, Ben Emmanuel, has been arraigned at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting Ismaila Lukman, a LASTMA officer.

Emmanuel, and some persons now at large, allegedly assaulted and injured Lukman on November 8 at Jakande Junction in Lekki while performing his official duty.

A statement on Monday by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), on November 10, arraigned Emmanuel on a two count charge of ‘grievous bodily harm under Section 245’ and ‘resisting a public officer while engaged in discharge of his lawful duties under Section 117(1)’ of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), Lagos 2015.

According to Onigbanjo, the court granted Emmanuel a bail of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum. The case was then adjourned till November 26 for trial.