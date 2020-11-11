World News

Man Arrested Over Threat to Schumer and Vow to ‘Blow Up’ F.B.I.

By
0
man-arrested-over-threat-to-schumer-and-vow-to-‘blow-up’-fbi.
Views: Visits 0

Federal prosecutors said the Staten Island man cited the reactionary anti-government novel “The Turner Diaries.”

The Long Shadow of the Reagan Years

Previous article

Biden Speaks to European Allies as Strongmen Stay Silent on U.S. Vote

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News