The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 55-year-old man, Yesiru Salisu, who was reportedly found with four human skulls, two hands and three jaws exhumed from a cemetery in Ijebu-Ode.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this on Tuesday in a statement.

He said the suspect, a resident of Odenusi street, Ijebu Igbo was arrested following a report lodged at Ago Iwoye division.

He said when the suspect was challenged by residents, “he dropped the bag and ran into the bush.” He said the DPO, Ago Iwoye, Paul Omiwole, led his detectives to the scene where they opened the bag and discovered that it contained dry human parts.

“Consequently, the bush he ran into was properly combed and the suspect was subsequently apprehended. On interrogation, the suspect confessed harvesting the human parts from one Christian cemetery in Oke Eri Ijebu Ode together with one Lekan Bakare who is now at large,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing accomplice be hunted and brought to justice.