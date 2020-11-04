offering

A Kenyan man identified as Dishon Kinyanjui Kinuthia has written to a church he claims to have attended between 1998 to 2017, demanding that offering he contributed between that period be refunded.

Kinuthia shared the letter, warning the church that failure to refund the amount he estimated at 58,000 KES will attract serious consequences.

Formerly a member of the church, Revival Mission Church, Kabete, in Nairobi, Dishon alleges that the offerings were not voluntary and blamed his givings on undue influence, duress and intimidation.

He further threatened legal action if the church fails to deposit the money in his account on or before November 31, 2020.

Read what he wrote below…

”I hereby demand reimbursement of all the monies I contributed to the church while I was a member from the year 1997 to 2018. This is approximately KSh 58,000 from my estimated calculations.

I confirm that the contributions were not voluntary and blame this on undue influence, duress and intimidation(if you do not give offerings you will go to hell).

“Kindly deposit the amount in my bank account enclosed with this letter and not later than November 31, 2020. Failure to pay the stipulated amount before teh said date shall prompt legal proceedings.”

