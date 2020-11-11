Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A MAN, who claimed to be a human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has filed a criminal complaint before a Chief Magistrate’s Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against 50 persons, including activists, musicians, celebrities, football star, musicians, among others.

Okeke, who said he resides at Plot 224, Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja, claimed, in a document he filed along with the complaint that the defendants, between October 2 and 28, 2020 using Twitter, a micro blogging and electronic social networking service, conspired among themselves to commit misdemeanor, to wit, “promoting or acting in such a manner with intent to assist in promotion of an unlawful assembly under the guise of or composure of ” #ENDSARS.”

He added, in the criminal complaint filed under Sections 88, 109(a), 110(1) (c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, that by their alleged actions, the defendants committed an offence punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Okoye stated that the first to the 50th “accused persons with intent to carry out some common purpose, assemble in such a manner, or, being assembled under the composition of ‘#ENDSARS’ as to cause persons in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to fear on reasonable grounds that such assembly needlessly and without any reasonable occasion may provoke other persons to tumultuously to disturb the peace”.

He claimed that his movable properties were “egregiously destroyed by some riotous and tumultuous person (s) instigated and incited by the first to 50th accused persons.”