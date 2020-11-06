Another bags life imprisonment for kidnapping three girls in Ekiti

A 44-year-old man, Rafiu Saheed, has been sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery and attempted murder. Justice Kudirat Akano of an Osun State High Court sitting in Ede, yesterday, convicted Saheed and asked that he should be hanged.







The convict was arraigned on November 30, 2017 on a two-count charge of attempted murder and armed robbery contrary to Sections 6(b) and 1 (2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms, Section 320 Criminal Code Law, Cap 34, Laws of Osun State, 2002 and Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 respectively.







The convict had pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him. Prosecution counsel from the State Ministry of Justice, Bankole Awoyemi, had informed the court that Saheed committed the crimes on July 30, 2012. Awoyemi explained that the convict had contracted a motorcycle operator, Mr Olaniyi Olayinka, to take him to his brother’s house at Ipetumodu from Ile-Ife.







The prosecutor said on getting to Ipetumodu, they did not meet the convict’s brother. Saheed was said to have informed the motorcyclist to take him back to Ile-Ife. While returning, the convict was said to have taken out a knife and slit the throat of Olayinka. He then went away with Olayinka’s motorcycle, thinking the motorcyclist was dead.







Olayinka was said to have regained consciousness and reported the incident at a police station. The accused was later arrested with the stolen motorcycle.







Justice Kudirat Akano said the prosecution has proven its case beyond doubt and hereby found Saheed guilty. Delivering her ruling, Justice Akano sentenced Saheed to 14-year imprisonment on the count of attempted murder and sentenced him to death for armed robbery.

MEANWHILE, an Ekiti State High Court yesterday sentenced Kayode Seun, 28, popularly known as DJ Glory, to life imprisonment for kidnapping. In his judgment, Justice Abiodun Adesodun said: “The defendant is found guilty as charged and is convicted accordingly. He is sentenced to life imprisonment.”







According to the prosecutor, Mr Wale Fapohunda, the offence was committed on May 2, 2018 at Ayetoro-Ekiti in Ekiti State. He said the defendant and others now at large kidnapped three under-aged secondary school girls (names withheld), an offence contrary to Section 3(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law of Ekiti State, 2015.







One of the victims, who narrated her ordeal, said she was in the company of her three friends to ease themselves during a break time in their school when they saw three men.







She said the three men descended from a tree, held them, tied their mouth before tying them to a tree and started jubilating, but their shout for help attracted the villagers who came to their rescue.