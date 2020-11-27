A middle-aged man simply identified as Ibrahim Abubakar, on Thursday, committed suicide after been overwhelmed with family responsibilities.

It was gathered that Mr Abubakar’s body was found dangling from a rope in his shop where he sells car batteries along the popular Zoo Road in Kano metropolis.

According to an eyewitness, after the Muslim Laasar prayers at 4 pm, he sent his biological son to buy him food and also asked the shopkeeper to run an errand before locking himself up in the shop.

When his son returned with the food he found the shop locked and after waiting for a while, he became suspicious and alerted neighbours.

Speaking to newsmen, his son, Abdussalam Ibrahim, revealed that his father had been battling psychological trauma which was intensified by domestic responsibilities he could not handle. His daughter’s upcoming wedding was also listed as a family responsibility that weighed him down.

He said: “Our father was battling with psychological trauma and he is also poverty-stricken. More so, my sister is due to be given out in marriage soon. We performed the evening prayer with him after which he went back to the shop and hung himself. He gave up the ghost despite attempts to save him when he was discovered.”

Vanguard reports that the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, stated that investigation into the case is on to determine what actually happened, even though the primary report showed that the man was found hanging from a rope in his shop on Thursday evening.

