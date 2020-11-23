The church was serving as a refuge for the homeless on a cold night

The identity of the suspect has not been released and the motive is unknown

Two people were killed and three seriously injured after a series of stabbings at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California on Sunday

By Luke Kenton and Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:04 EST, 23 November 2020 | Updated: 17:18 EST, 23 November 2020

San Jose police have arrested a suspect in the killing of two people and injuring of three others in a mass stabbing at a California Baptist church housing the homeless on Sunday night.

The San Jose Police Department issued a release on Monday, announcing that a suspect was in custody. The identity of the suspect and motive behind the stabbings wasn’t immediately clear, but the suspect is understood to be an adult male.

The victims were an adult man who died at the scene, and an adult woman who died at a local hospital.

The San Jose Police Department tweeted just after 8:40pm local time Sunday that officers had responded to a series stabbings at Grace Baptist Church, located on the 400 block of E San Fernando Street.

They arrived to find ‘multiple stabbing victims’ at the scene, some of whom had suffered ‘life threatening injuries.’

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo confirmed last night that two victims had died.

The three other stabbing victims are all adult males who were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

‘Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown tonight,’ he tweeted at 8:55pm on Sunday. ‘SJPD has arrested the suspect. Others are seriously wounded, & we keep them in our prayers.’

The San Jose Police Department tweeted that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church, located on the 400 block of E San Fernando Street, just after 8:40pm local time

Video captured from the scene by CBS San Francisco shows a large police presence and a number of emergency vehicles

Earlier today, Mayor Liccardo tweeted: ‘Our hearts are torn for the victims and their loved ones in last night’s horrific stabbing at Grace Baptist Church in Downtown—we have lost two community members. We pray for the recovery of others seriously injured in that attack. We will provide more as info becomes available’

Video captured from the scene by CBS San Francisco shows a large police presence and a number of emergency vehicles outside the house of worship.

It’s currently unclear what led to the stabbings. No services were being held at the church at the time, according to police.

The SJPD said a number of ‘unhoused’ individuals had been brought inside the church in the hours prior ‘get them out of the cold.’

Police didn’t say whether any of the homeless individuals were involved.

The church is near the campus of San Jose State University.

More information will be released when it becomes available, the department said.

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted out his condolences in regards to the killings

San Jose’s Grace Baptist Church is seen in the above image. The incident was reported at 7:53 pm local time