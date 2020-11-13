The suspect

The Lagos State police command has arrested one Segun Titilayo, aged 29, of Otolu town in Lekki area of Lagos State for killing and burying the body of his girlfriend, one Oritoke Manni, a bar attendant at K.C. Hotel, Apakin Town, Lekki.

Oritoke, 26, had earlier been declared missing by the police.

According to Lagos police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, “On October 13, 2020, around 11:00a.m., it was reported that the suspect put a call to the deceased and she went to his house, but Oritoke could not be traced or seen afterward.

“The police recorded a case of missing person for the deceased. The police wireless message on the case was widely circulated to all police formations across the state for search and necessary police action as a practice.

“However, on November 7, one Adegbago David, of Adron Homes and Properties, reported to the police station at Akodo area, Lagos, that while the company was excavating its site at Otolu town, their caterpillar exhumed a decomposing body. The police detectives swung into action and the body was identified by staff of the hotel to be Oritoke’s. The body was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.

“The police placed a manhunt on the suspect and was arrested. He is being detained at the SCID Panti and giving useful information to help the police in its investigation.”

The statement noted that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID, Yetunde Longe, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

“CP Odumosu therefore cautions youths, especially ladies, against keeping unscrupulous and destructive friends. He also encourages Lagosians to promote moral values and shun crimes and criminality.”

