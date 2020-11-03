Headless body of suspected cultist found in Ilorin

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Rexlawson Jonson for alleged murder of his girlfriend. The 31-year-old man was apprehended on Friday, October 30, “over the gruesome murder of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Patricia John.”







The Ogun State police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told newsmen in a statement yesterday that the arrest of the suspect followed a report by Adebayo Aladesuyi, the Manager of Molayo Hotel in Ibafo.







The hotel manager was said to have reported that “while they were carrying out routine check of the hotel rooms, they discovered the dead body of the occupant of one of the rooms with bruises on her neck, suggesting that the deceased might have been strangulated.”







On the strength of the report, the DPO of Ibafo Division, CSP Jide Joshua, led his detectives to the scene and moved the body to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu for post-mortem.







According to Oyeyemi, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased checked into the hotel with a man who sneaked out of the hotel after killing her. Consequently, the DPO and his men commenced technical and intelligence based investigation, which led to unraveling of the identity of the suspect. He was subsequently traced and apprehended by detectives.







“On interrogation, he confessed to checking into the hotel with the deceased and that they had a misunderstanding, which led to physical assault between them. In the process, he said the woman collapsed and gave up the ghost. He subsequently left the body in the room and sneaked out of the hotel.”







The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state CIID for investigation and prosecution. Ajogun urged all hoteliers in the state to always keep proper documentation of their customers to assist the police in situations like this.







Meanwhile, the headless body of a suspected cult member was found in the early hours of yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The body of the deceased, popularly called ‘Star Boy,’ was found on the railroad close to the Maraba area. It was gathered that from security operatives that the severed head was also found in a polythene bag around Police Road, GRA, in Ilorin.

Although, no arrest had been made at the time of this report, police and civil defence corps personnel were at the scene to evacuate the body. Spokesman of the state police command, Mr Okasanmi Ajayi, when contacted, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter. It will be recalled that two weeks ago, two cultists were killed in similar fashion in the state capital.





