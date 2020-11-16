A 21-year-old agricultural worker from Karnataka’s Haveri district in India was arrested on Saturday for raping and murdering his mother.

According to NewsMinute, The Police said that the man accused his mother of having affairs with multiple men even after asking her to stop seeing other men.

On the evening of November 12, mother and son argued, after which he was said to have raped and killed her.

The Shiggaon Police said the victim, a 40-year-old agricultural worker, was living with her son at their residence in Vanahalli.

The woman’s husband had died 15 years ago and she had been in a relationship with another man from the same area. The residents of the area told the man that his mother had been having affairs with multiple men. Angered by it, he had fought with her regarding her boyfriend on multiple occasions in the past.

Shiggaon Police said that over a week before the murder, the 21-year-old man had argued with his mother and demanded that she break off her relationship with her boyfriend. “The woman had told her son that she wanted to be with her boyfriend. This had led to a huge argument,” the Shiggaon Police said.

On the morning of November 12, the woman and her sister had gone to harvest the jowar crops in the fields. They finished work and headed home. Police said that the woman’s son forced her to drink alcohol. He then dragged her into the fields near Gangibhavi Road. An argument ensued and the man pushed his mother to the ground and raped and strangled her.

On the morning of November 13, when the victim’s sister arrived at her nephew’s residence, he informed her that his mother had already left for the fields. By Friday night, when she did not return home, the victim’s sister, her husband and daughter organised a search party to look for her. They found her body in the Jowar fields near Gangibhavi Road at around 9 pm.

The victim’s sister filed a complaint with the police.

“My daughter and I began suspecting that he had something to do with her death because when we found her body, her clothes were in a disarray. We had asked him many times on Friday (November 13) about my sister’s whereabouts and he lied repeatedly.

“When I filed the complaint with the police, I had mentioned his name, when they asked me if I suspected anyone’s involvement,” the victim’s sister told TNM, while adding that the residents in and around Vanahalli had been speaking ill about her sister and had spread rumours that she was having affairs with multiple men.

On Saturday morning, the Shiggaon Police took the 21-year-old man into custody based on statements given by the victim’s sister and niece. Upon interrogation, the man confessed to the crime. He was produced before the magistrate on Monday and has been remanded to judicial custody.

