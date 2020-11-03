By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:18 EST, 2 November 2020 | Updated: 21:43 EST, 2 November 2020

A 12-year-old boy who could be seen simply sitting on a curb in Brooklyn as he waited for a friend was sucker-punched in a brutal and random assault that was all caught on surveillance camera.

The disturbing incident happened in Coney Island on October 14 at around 3pm.

The youngster was waiting for a friend when out of nowhere a man walks up to him and unleashed his fist.

A 12-year-old boy was knocked to the ground by a stranger on a street corner in Coney Island

The youngster was waiting for a friend and was sitting on a curb in Brooklyn

The man calmly walked up to the boy before tapping him on the shoulder and punching him squarely in the face.

The force of the punch caused the boy to immediately lose consciousness.

He ended up suffering fractures to bones in his face along with significant bleeding and bruising.

Paramedics were soon on the scene and took the victim to Coney Island hospital in stable condition for treatment.

The boy immediately fell over as he was knocked unconscious by the force

The man then continued on his way and calmly walked across the street moments after the brutal attack

Meanwhile, the man calmly walked away and proceeded to cross the road at the corner of East 13th Street and Avenue T.

The NYPD are hoping that the newly-released footage will lead to the arrest of the person responsible.

When the attack took place in the middle of the afternoon there were several cars in the vicinity passing by close to where the assault occurred so it is hoped that someone might have seen something.

The individual being sought over incident is described as a male, 20-30 years in age.

Police say the boy is expected to recover.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).