By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

A 44-year-old man, Rafiu Saheed was on Thursday sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery and attempted murder in Osun State.

Saheed was arraigned before an Osun State High Court presided over by Justice Kudirat Akano on November 30, 2017.

Prosecution counsel Bankole Awoyemi told the court that on July 30, 2012, Saheed contracted one Olaniyi Olayinka, a commercial motorcyclist, to take him to his brother’s house at Ipetumodu from Ile-Ife. On getting to Ipetumodu, they did not meet his brother. Saheed then told the motorcyclist to take him back to Ile-Ife. On the way, the convict took out a knife and slit the motorcyclist’s throat.

“The Convict took away the motorcycle belonging to Olaniyi Olayinka, thinking he was dead. Olaniyi Olayinka later went to report the incident to the nearest police station. Saheed was arrested with the motorcycle.”

Saheed pleaded not guilty. During the trial, prosecution counsel called two witnesses and tendered three exhibits.

An officer attached to Ipetumodu Police Division, Sergeant Okeniyi Segun testified on how the convict was arrested and his statement obtained at both the Division and State Criminal Investigation Department.

Presiding judge, Justice Kudirat Akano said that prosecution counsel proved his case beyond doubt and found Saheed guilty of two counts preferred against him.

Justice Akano sentenced Saheed to 14 years imprisonment for attempted murder while he should be hanged for armed robbery.