A closed mouth they say, is a closed destiny as can be deduced from the reversal of Mr Dahiru Buba’s fortunes, the man who trekked from Gombe to Abuja in celebration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2015.

Buba who had complained of painful limbs after trekking in celebration of Buhari’s victory, as well as being made a mockery of by Nigerians, has received support from the Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya after he cried out to the governor and well meaning Nigerians for help.

The 50-year old native of Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe, who is a commercial driver, has now been presented with a car gift and the sum of N2 million by the governor, ChannelsTV is reporting.

In addition, he has be taken to the Government House clinic for diagnosis from where he was referred to a private orthopaedic hospital for examination and placed on medication.

While acknowledging that Buba’s action was a show of solidarity and patriotism to the president, the governor said it his gesture to him was to show he is appreciated and encouraged.

According to the governor, the car is to support him with his commercial transport service to sustain his livelihood while the cash gift was also to enable the driver purchase a house within his locality since he has yet to own one.

“As far as we are concerned in the APC and in this administration, no genuine effort or sacrifice will go unrewarded, no matter how long it takes. So, on behalf of our dear President and our beloved party, we say a big thank you for your show of support and solidarity,” Yahaya told Buba.

