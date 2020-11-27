The eldest son of afro-beat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Femi Kuti has said that not being nominated for the Grammy award does not mean a musician is not great.

Kuti made this declaration while referring to his father, Fela and Bob Marley who never got a Grammy during their time.

The afro-beat legend said via Twitter that music is not about awards but spreading love and giving people the will to go through hard times. He wrote: “Music really isn’t about awards though, Fela never won or was never nominated. I don’t think Bob Marley was too. Music is about spreading love, giving people the will to go through the hard times in life, etc and inspiration. Music must bring comfort too.”

Femi Kuti stated while reacting to a music chart that described him as the artist with the most Grammy nominations in Nigeria (5times),

“This tweet on Grammy was concerning me saying I have four nominations. And all I’m saying is that it’s not the objective.

“Many great musicians have never been nominated doesn’t mean they are not great. I wasn’t referring to anyone but myself, some have chosen to abuse, or drag others. Pity.” He said.

However, Kuti’s message was perceived as an attempt to demean the Grammy nominations of Burna Boy and other Nigerian artistes. Criticisms have since poured in torrents, prompting him to clarify himself many times but all to no avail.

Like this: Like Loading...