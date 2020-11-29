Fans hold photos of Argentinian late football legend Diego Armando Maradona outside the Casa Rosada government house as they wait to pay their tribute to his coffin in Buenos Aires, on November 26, 2020. AFP

On Wednesday, legendary Argentine footballer, Diego Armando Maradona died from a cardiac arrest, aged 60, throwing the sporting world into one of its saddest moments in recent times.

The 1986 World Cup winner’s death saw the outpouring of condolences from across the globe, adding further buzz to a week which started with FIFA’s suspension of CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad.

This edition of First Eleven, a recap of the top 11 sports stories from the world, also features action from the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League and stories from the domestic front.

1. Maradona: Football World Grieves, Bids Farewell To Argentine Legend

Aerial view of the burial of late Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona at the Jardin Bella Vista cemetery, in Buenos Aires province, on November 26, 2020. (Photo by Emiliano LASALVIA / AFP)

Millions of fans in Argentina and around the world on Thursday bided farewell to football great, Diego Maradona, the player who helped his country to a triumph in the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

In this file photo taken on June 29, 1986, Argentina’s football star team captain Diego Maradona kisses the World Cup won by his team after a 3-2 victory over West Germany on at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City. AFP

The former Napoli star who died on Wednesday was buried on the outskirts of Argentine capital, Buenos Aires after a farewell that was chaotic at times. In the ceremony attended by family and close friends in the leafy surrounds of the Bella Vista cemetery, the peaceful event contrasted sharply with the sometimes raucous scenes of the World Cup winner’s send-off in Buenos Aires.

The coffin carrying the remains of the late Argentinian football legend Diego Armando Maradona is carried out from the Casa Rosada government house, in Buenos Aires, on November 26, 2020.(Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

Thousands of people had lined up from early Thursday morning to file past the star’s coffin, draped in the Argentine flag and his iconic No.10 jersey, at the presidential palace to pay their last respect to the player who commanded a cult following in the South American nation. Tributes are still pouring in from footballers, clubs, associations and coaches, a development that could continue for weeks.

2. FIFA Hammer Lands On CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

In this file photo taken on January 21, 2020 Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confederation of African Football, speaks during the CAF draw, for the second round of Confederation of African Football (CAF) matches for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, in the Egyptian capital Cairo. Mohamed el-Shahed / AFP

The week had begun on a rather surprising note as FIFA’s hammer landed on Ahmad Ahmad, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Football governing body, FIFA had on Monday suspended Ahmad, from Madagascar, for five years having “breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President.”

File photo: FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the 12th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly meeting in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on September 30, 2018. MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP

Ahmad who has been the president of the football body since March 2017 was equally fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($220,000) by FIFA for the misdeeds, which related to “the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca” and his involvement in CAF’s dealings with a sports equipment company.

The 60-year-old, has, however, launched an appeal against his suspension, citing unfairness in FIFA’s decision.

3. FIFA Awards 2020: Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo Lead Shortlist

A photo combination of Lewandowski, Messi and Ronaldo.

Polish striker, Roberto Lewandowski was shortlisted alongside Argentine star, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo for the 2020 FIFA Awards, to cap off an interesting year in which he won the quadruple with Bayern Munich.

The European Player of the Year is also joined on the list that includes Senegal’s Sadio Mane, Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Dutchman Virgil van Dijk by former teammate and Spanish international, Thiago Alacantra.

File photo: Bayern Munich’s German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer raises the European Champion Clubs’ Cup during the trophy ceremony after winning at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 23, 2020. MATTHEW CHILDS / POOL / AFP

Paris Saint-Germain duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos are the other players in the ten-man shortlist. Marcelo Bielsa, who led Leeds into the English Premier League, is in the shortlist for the men’s coach award, which features Bayern’s Hans-Dieter Flick, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane.

4. Pope Francis Receives NBA Players

This handout photo taken on November 23, 2020, and released by the Vatican press office, the Vatican Media, shows Pope Francis (C) meeting with five NBA players in the Pope’s private studio at the Vatican. Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

Pope Francis believes sports can be a great tool to fight social and economic injustice following his meeting, on Monday, with five NBA players.

“Looking at the problems in society and especially those of social justice, sport can be a good means of resolving them,” Pope Francis said during the event which was held at the Vatican. “We should always remember this because your message is the goodwill of sports but also working together as a team, the work as a community and may this be the seed of beauty and of a shared development towards justice.”

This handout photo taken on November 23, 2020, and released by the Vatican press office, the Vatican Media, shows Pope Francis (L) meeting with five NBA players in the Pope’s private studio at the Vatican. Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

The players – Jonathan Isaac, Sterling Brown, Marco Belinelli, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver – who spoke about their efforts at tackling inequalities in their communities described the meeting as “an incredible experience.” During last season’s NBA, players took a knee before matches and wore the Black Lives Matter slogan on jerseys, protesting the killing of a black man, George Flyod by a police officer in the US.

5. Champions League: Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, Sevilla Enter Last 16

Barcelona’s players celebrate their second goal during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Dynamo Kiev and Barcelona at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kiev on November 24, 2020. Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Spanish giants, Barcelona and North London side, Chelsea were among the first teams to reach the last 16 of this term’s Champions League, joining Juventus and Sevilla in claiming an early spot in the knockout phase of Europe’s elite club competition.

Chelsea’s French forward Olivier Giroud (C) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Stade Rennais FC and Chelsea FC at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France, on November 24, 2020. DAMIEN MEYER / AFP

The Blaugrana shipped for goals past Dynamo Kiev away from home to move a step closer to securing their first Champions League title since 2015. Manchester City have also made it to the round of 16.

7. Pepe Redeems Self As Arsenal, Roma, Others Make Europa League Knockout Phase

File photo: Europa League

Nicolas Pepe netted as Arsenal qualified for the Europa League round of 32 with the Gunners beating Molde 3-0. The Ivorian scored just after half-time with a cool close-range finish to ensure the North London side moved to the next stage of the competition which they got to the final two seasons ago.

Arsenal’s French-born Ivorian midfielder Nicolas Pepe (4th L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 0-1 during the UEFA Europa League group B football match Molde v Arsenal in Molde, Norway on November 26, 2020. Svein Ove Ekornesvåg / NTB / AFP

Hoffenheim, Leicester and Roma complete the first four teams through to the UEFA Europa League next round.

8. COVID-19: A Green Light For Fans’ Return

Photo: Twitter/Premier League.

Football fans in English had reasons to smile over the week as clubs within the tier two areas can now allow spectators in sports arenas. Although the Premier League is yet to confirm matches to be played over the weekend of December 5 and 6, clubs can welcome up to 2,000 fans.

During that weekend, Brighton will be at home against Southampton, Chelsea welcome Leeds, Premier League holders Liverpool host Wolves at the Anfield just as Manchester United travel to the London Stadium for a date with West Ham.

The games would be the first batch of top-flight matches to be attended by fans since the outbreak of COVID-19 that shut spectators out of stadiums in March. While government had planned to let supporters back into sports venues in reduced numbers from October, the move was shelved following a spike in the coronavirus infection.

9. 2020 National Sports Festival Moved To January 2020

File photo: President Muhammadu Buhari with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on January 30, 2020.

The National Sports Festival (NSF) earlier billed for Benin from Dec. 3 to Dec.13 has been postponed to Jan.3 to Jan.17, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, the decision to move the games was arrived at during a virtual meeting with stakeholders on Thursday in Abuja.

Tagged Edo 2020, the games was earlier scheduled to take place in March, but was postponed to December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

10. Coleman Appeals Ban For Breaching Anti-Doping Rules

In this file photo taken on June 20, 2019, Christian Coleman of the USA finishes 2nd in the 200m Men sprint of IAAF Golden Spike 2019 Athletics meeting in Ostrava. Michal CIZEK / AFP

World 100m champion, Christian Coleman has appealed the two-year ban handed to him by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). Coleman wants the AIU to set aside that decision “and that the sanction be eliminated, or in the alternative, reduced.”

AIU in October banned the American sprinter saying he “committed an ADRV in relation to an alleged filing failure and missed tests.” He was provisionally suspended for three ‘whereabouts failures’ in June with the World Athletics’ Disciplinary Tribunal upholding the charge, backdating it to May 14, 2020.

This file photo taken on September 27, 2019 shows Christian Coleman of the US reacting after the men’s 100m heats at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha. Jewel SAMAD / AFP

If the ban is upheld, Coleman would miss next year’s Olympic Games in Japan, an event he is touted to win the 100m gold.

11. 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Qualifiers Tips Off

After months of delay occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers tipped off on Wednesday.

Three groups – made up of 12 teams – are in Kigali, the Rwandan capital. These are teams in Group A, B and D while Group E will battle it out in the Egyptian city of Alexandria. Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Guinea – in Group C – had played during the February window in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The top three sides in all groups will book a ticket to the FIBA AfroBasket 2021. That is not, however, the case in Group D which has Rwanda.

“In case, Rwanda is ranked first, second or third in this group, then the three highest-placed teams will make it to the final tournament from Group D,” FIBA explained in a statement on its website.

“This also means that the best fourth-placed team in all the five groups, based on the classification rules of the Official Basketball Rules, shall obtain the last spot for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021, making a total of 16 teams. However, should Rwanda finish in the fourth position, all Group D teams will qualify for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021.”

Bonus: United Forward Rashford Makes Football Black List

In this file photo taken on December 01, 2019 Manchester United’s English striker Marcus Rashford applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 1, 2019. Oli SCARFF / AFP

England and Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has made the Football Black List, an initiative which celebrates the most influential black people in British football.

The 23-year-old’s campaign, raising awareness of child poverty in the UK and convincing the government to give children school meals, earned him a place in the list.

Aston Villa and England defender, Tyrone Mings; Watford striker, Troy Deeney and Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward, Wilfried Zaha were some of those who made the Football Black List. It was founded in 2008 by sports journalists Leon Mann and Rodney Hinds, and spotlights positive influencers from the black community in sport.