Maradona’s remains to undergo autopsy, says prosecutor

Diego Maradona’s remains will undergo an autopsy later Wednesday “to establish the cause of death,” public prosecutor John Broyard said.

“The autopsy will be performed to establish the cause of death, which has only natural characteristics,” the prosecutor told reporters outside the house where the soccer idol died earlier in the day.

Broyard said the football legend died “at 12 noon” (1500 GMT).

