By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Senator Kabiru Marafa has no locus standi to speak on the any issue affecting the party.

It insisted that the Zamfara Central senator had been suspended from the party since 2019.

Marafa, on Sunday, asked the Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party to organise a national convention in December, in line with the mandate given to it or quit.

But in a statement yesterday in Abuja, Zamfara State APC Chairman Lawal Liman said having been suspended from the party since last year, Marafa lacked the status of a member to speak on any matter considering the APC.

Liman said: “As far as we are concerned in APC in Zamfara State, Senator Marafa remains sacked because since 2019, we suspended him in accordance with the party’s constitution and our decision has been forwarded to the APC National headquarters in Abuja. We call on the National Caretaker Committee of the party to ratify his suspension.”

Party members and the public were advised to disregard any statement from Marafa on APC.