The 15-year-old marriage between a trader, Basirat Rahmon, and her estranged husband Olaide, was dissolved at the Mapo Customary Court, Ibadan on Wednesday over theft and abandonment.

In her petition, Basirat, who lives in Olodo area in Ibadan accused her husband, Oliade, who is also a “spiritual consultant” of theft for stealing the N650,000 which she kept in a safe. He, however, denied the theft accusation, stating that due to the supportive nature of the wife, he decided to get her a piece of land with the money.

The President of the court, Justice Ademola Odunade dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace stating that “any marriage built on a shaky foundation such as Basirat’s and Olaide’s, will not last.” Consequently, he granted custody of children to Basirat.

The judge also ordered that a monthly feeding allowance of N20,000 be paid to his ex-wife for the children.

Earlier, Bairat, also added that Olaide was irresponsible and uncaring.

“He stole N650,000 that I kept in my safe in the bedroom. He bought a plot of land with N450,000 out of the stolen money.

“When I asked for my money, he threatened to terminate my life,” she said. However, the respondent opposed the suit, claiming that he still loved his wife that the theft accusation was false.

Olaide, blamed the constant interference on his marriage by fathers and mothers-in-law as the cause of his marital problems, he also added that this wasn’t a case of theft and abandonment.

“I didn’t steal her money, I used it to buy her a piece of land. She has been supportive especially towards my occupation,” he said.

