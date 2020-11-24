World News

Masks Offer Covid Protection, Provided You Wear Them Right

By
0
masks-offer-covid-protection,-provided-you-wear-them-right
Views: Visits 8

New research shows adding a filter and improving the fit makes a cloth mask work even better.

Meet GPT-3. It Has Learned to Code (and Blog and Argue).

Previous article

‘Never Think That You’re Not Supposed to Be There’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News