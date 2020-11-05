By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said the first phase of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative has begun with the deployment of meters in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja.

In a tweet via his verified handle @MBuhari, the President said: “We are making funding immediately available for DisCos to roll out 1,000,000 meters in the first phase, at no cost to consumers.

“Future phases of this metering initiative will help us fully meet the 6.5 million deficit of meters nationwide and will impact an estimated 30 million consumers.

“All meters under this program will be sourced from local manufacturers and in-country stock, to create jobs.

“We are committed to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria, and ensuring that Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume.”