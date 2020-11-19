By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:56 EST, 19 November 2020 | Updated: 10:17 EST, 19 November 2020

Just four days before she was due to retire, a Massachusetts town treasurer was shot dead by her grown son, who then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to police.

Cheryl Kane, 68, treasurer for the town of Maynard, had just arrived from work on late Monday afternoon and was getting out of the car inside her garage at 16 Adelaide Avenue in Wayland when investigators say 41-year-old Richard Kane Jr opened fire on his mother, and then took his own life.

Neighbors reported hearing ‘loud bangs’ coming from Cheryl Kane’s home at around 4.45pm, but it was not until after 8pm that local police received a 911 call reporting a death.

Scroll down for video

Police say Richard Kane Jr, 41, shot his mother, Maynard Treasurer Cheryl Kane, 68 (pictured), before turning the gun on himself on Monday

Officers were called to Kane’s home at 16 Adelaide Avenue in Wayland, Massachusetts

Officers who responded to the scene discovered the lifeless bodies of the mother and son in the garage.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a statement it appears Cheryl Kane was shot by her son as she exited her car after returning home from work.

Richard Kane’s gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted, according to the authorities. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Neighbor Traci Tapply said she heard a loud bang but did not think much of it until she saw emergency vehicles swarming the area.

‘I couldn’t sleep last night. It made me sick,’ Tapply told WBZ.

The woman added she did not know the Kane family, but would often see Cheryl driving her car.

Kane had just returned home from work and was getting out of her car inside her garage when police say her son shot her

Officers are seen working at the scene of the apparent murder-suicide on Monday night

Police said they had responded to the Kane family’s home on Adelaide Avenue in the past, but they did not got into any detail.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspected shooter, beyond saying that he was from Natick, which is located about 6 miles southeast of Wayland.

Cheryl was scheduled to retire on Friday after more than eight years working as the treasurer/collector of the town of Maynard.

The woman was expected to be honored for her service during the Maynard Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, the day after she was killed.

Police said they had responded to the Kane family’s home on Adelaide Avenue in the past

Maynard Town Administrator Greg Johnson and the Board of Selectmen released a statement, addressing Cheryl Kane’s tragic passing.

‘Cheryl was a wonderful, bright member of our team,’ the statement reads. ‘She was a tremendous asset to our community, and we’re grateful for the contributions she made during her time with us. Cheryl started working in Maynard in 2012. Her passing comes as a shock to us all. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this very difficult time.’

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.