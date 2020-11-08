By Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

Leader of Biafra Independence Movement and founder of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has announced preparations for 9th memorial anniversary of the demise of Biafra warlord, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

He said the ceremony is expected to hold on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Ojukwu Memorial Library in new Owerri, the Imo State capital.

A statement issued in Owerri by Uwazuruike’s media assistant, Chris Mocha, said the MASSOB leader paid tributes to the late warlord, whom he described as the greatest Igbo man that ever lived.

“Ojukwu represents justice, fairness, equity and equality before the law, this is the reason why I took it upon me and singlehandedly in partnership with BIM-MASSOB now Biafra Internal Government to celebrating him annually,” the statement quoted Uwazuruike as saying.

Stressing the 9th edition of Ojukwu memorial would be more remarkable because of the appreciable achievements of the Biafran struggle in the global community, Uwazuruike assured this year will be far better than previous years.

According to Uwazuruike, friends of the former Head of State of defunct Biafra, his widow and former beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu and well wishers would be expected to grace the annual celebration, which would feature cultural dancers, masquerades amongst other side attractions.